Surgical Staplers Market Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments Forecast to 2023

The growth in the market is led by increasing surgical procedures, introduction of technologically advanced surgical staplers, growing number of bariatric and other weight loss surgeries, and increasing preference for surgical staplers over traditional sutures.

Major players in the global surgical staplers market are focusing more on developing technically advanced products that are designed for ease of handling and have application with alignment indicators that improve visibility during wound closure. The vendors are also developing products which are less invasive and facilitate easy extraction of staplers. Some of the recent advanced products launched by the major players in the market are MicroCutter 5/80 and INSORB absorbable subcuticular stapling device.

Key players in the surgical staplers market are entering into partnerships with other firms to gain a larger share in the market. For instance, in October 2016, Dextera Surgical Inc. (Dextera) entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with B. Braun Surgical S.A. (B. Braun Aesculap Group) to introduce Dextera’s MicroCutter 5/80 surgical stapler in Spain, through B. Braun Surgical S.A.’s laparoscopic unit. The agreement was aimed to expand B. Braun’s comprehensive portfolio of surgical devices.

Some of the key players operating in the surgical staplers market include Ethicon, Inc., Dextera Surgical Inc., Frankenman International Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., and Conmed Corporation.

