Surgical Staplers Market Share Analysis of The Top Industry Players, Growth Opportunities

The growth in the market is led by increasing surgical procedures, introduction of technologically advanced surgical staplers, growing number of bariatric and other weight loss surgeries, and increasing preference for surgical staplers over traditional sutures.

Major players in the global surgical staplers market are focusing more on developing technically advanced products that are designed for ease of handling and have application with alignment indicators that improve visibility during wound closure. The vendors are also developing products which are less invasive and facilitate easy extraction of staplers. Some of the recent advanced products launched by the major players in the market are MicroCutter 5/80 and INSORB absorbable subcuticular stapling device.

Europe was the second largest market for surgical staplers, accounting for 29.7% of the global market in 2016. The growth in the European surgical staplers market is mainly attributable to the increasing aging population and rising number of chronic diseases which increase the number of surgeries to be performed. Among the European nations, France is expected to be the fastest growing market for surgical staplers in Europe, with the CAGR likely to increase from 7.9% during historical period to 8.7% during the forecast period. The high growth is mainly due to the increasing number of surgical procedures in the country.

Some of the key players operating in the surgical staplers market include Ethicon, Inc., Dextera Surgical Inc., Frankenman International Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., and Conmed Corporation.

