Surgical Staplers Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By Covidien, Ethicon Inc., US Surgical, Cardica, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, CareFusion, Medtronic, And others

Market Analysis:

Global Surgical Staplers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing surgical procedures.

Key Market Competitors:

Ethicon USA, LLC, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International Limited, Welfare Medical Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd., Reach Surgical, Grena Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Medtronic announce the launch Signia Stapling System which will provide surgeon with real-time feedback and automated responses to real-time data. To measure the firing force and to adjust the speed of the staplers it has adaptive firing technology. Signia also offers surgeons one-handed staple firing which help them to stay focused on surgical site.

In June 2018, Aesculap, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dextera Surgical Inc. The main aim is to meet the needs and requirement of the changing healthcare environment and will also find the solutions for beating heart coronary and video-assisted thoracic surgery.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Staplers Market

By Product Type

Laparoscopic Surgical Stapler, Open Surgical Stapler, Linear Cutter Stapler, Skin Stapler, Stapler Reloads



By Applications

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Surgical Application



By Mechanism

Manual Surgical Staplers, Powered Surgical Staplers)



By Type

Disposable Surgical Staplers, Reusable Surgical Staplers



By End- User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global surgical staplers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical staplers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in surgeries is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High cost of the surgical procedure is restraining the market.

Higher risk of infections and other conditions is restraining the market.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

