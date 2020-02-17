Surgical Site Infection Market Professional Survey Regional Analysis of the Market, Policy and News Analysis

Global surgical site infection market is forecasted to reach $5.9 billion by 2023. The market growth can be attributed to the development of technologically advanced products and growing geriatric population. Furthermore, increasing number of surgical procedures and rising incidence of SSIs are boosting the market growth.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-site-infection-market/report-sample

During the forecast period, the surgical site infection market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The APAC surgical site infection market is also expected to reach $1,492.8 million by 2023. The market growth in APAC is mainly driven by growing geriatric population, rising incidence of SSIs, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

According to the UN publication World Population Ageing 2017, in Asia, the number of people aged 60 years or above is estimated to increase from 549 million in 2017 to nearly 1.3 billion in 2050. Also, there is a high adoption rate of technologically advanced products in Japan. Besides, the country is witnessing an increase in its geriatric population. These factors are expected to continue driving the growth of the surgical site infection market market in Japan.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-site-infection-market

Some of the other key players operating in the surgical site infection market are 3M Company, STERIS plc, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Prescient Surgical Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Surgical Site Infection Prevention LLC, HARTMANN GROUP, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook