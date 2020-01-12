Surgical Simulation Market by Overview, Growth Opportunities, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Regional Outlook & Industry Insights

The market growth is mainly driven by technological advancements, growing geriatric population, and rising number of surgical procedures performed globally.

The surgical simulation market includes endoscopic, laparoscopic, cardiac, gynecological, arthroscopic, neurological, and other simulators. Of these, the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period is expected from endoscopic simulators. The market for this category is majorly driven by the growing popularity of endoscopic surgeries leading to increased adoption of simulators to train for endoscopic surgeries.

During the forecast period, academic and research institutes are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user category in the surgical simulation market. Increasing adoption of surgical simulation solutions in academic and research institutions for training purposes is supporting the market growth of this category.

According to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), approximately 12.4% of the regional population was 60 years or older in 2016, and this population of elderly people is expected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050. Since geriatric population is more susceptible to injuries requiring surgical interventions, as compared to younger people, the demand for surgical simulation products and services is expected to be high in the region in the coming years.

Major players in the surgical simulation market are entering into partnerships with various healthcare organizations to introduce new simulation solutions. For instance, in January 2018, CAE Healthcare entered into an international training partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) to establish a network of international training sites to deliver lifesaving AHA courses around the world. Currently, CAE Healthcare offers AHA courses, such as emergency cardiovascular care in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, and pediatric advanced life support, in the CAE Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre in Brunei Darussalam.

Some of the other key players operating in the global surgical simulation industry are Mentice AB, Surgical Science Sweden AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Simulab Corporation, Limbs & Things Ltd., MEDICAL-X, Voxel-Man, VirtaMed AG, Sandor Medicaid Pvt. Ltd., and OSSimTech.

