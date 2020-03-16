Surgical Robots Market Reaching at US$ 6.5 Billion Investment to 2023 Overvire by Surgical Robotic Systems and Accessories – Top Trends, Key Insights and Complete Overview

Study Report on Surgical Robots Market Analysis by Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery and General Surgery to 2023. Adoption of surgical robots in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer growth opportunities in the region.

Report studies surgical robots market based on component, application, end user, & region. Growth in surgical robots market can be attributed to factors like technological advancements, increased funding from government for surgical robots’ research & development, growing application areas to varied surgical specialties, & rise in adoption of surgical robots by hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers.

Click Here for Free Sample Papers of Surgical Robots Market Report with 131 Pages Now at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=1814966 .

The report on surgical robots market studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Geographically, the surgical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.

“The instruments & accessories segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The surgical robots market is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2018 to USD 6.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period. The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for surgical robots. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The surgical robots market comprises several stakeholders such as surgical robots and related device manufacturing companies, suppliers and distributors of surgical robots, hospital and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers, medical colleges, teaching hospitals, and academic medical centers.

Click Here for 30% Discount Now on Surgical Robots Market by Component (Surgical Robotic Systems, Accessories), Application (Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Forecasts to 2023 at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=1814966 .

Growth in the surgical robots market is primarily driven by factors such as introduction of novel product and technologies in the market, increased funding for R&D, growing application, and rise in the adoption of surgical robots by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The increasing preference for minimally invasive robotic assisted surgery is further expected to fuel market growth. The increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals is further expected to offer growth opportunities.

The major players in the market include Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker (US), Mazor Robotics (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Hansen Medical (US), Medrobotics (US), TransEnterix (US), Medtech (France), Renishaw (UK), and THINK Surgical (US).

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and measure the global market by component, application, end users, and region

To provide detailed information about major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the world (RoW)

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile key players and their core competencies3 in the global market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches & approvals, acquisitions & expansions, partnerships, agreements & collaborations; in the market.

Complete Information on Surgical robots market spread across 201 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and supported with 209 Tables and 33 Figures is now available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=1814966 .

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the surgical robots market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 15%

The recurring purchase of instruments and accessories for every procedure owing to their disposable nature will significantly boost the demand for consumables. Increasing preference for minimally invasive robotic assisted surgery is further expected to fuel market growth. Increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals is further expected to offer growth opportunities.