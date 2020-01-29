Surgical Robots Market 2018 Global Top Players, Size, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Global Surgical Robots Market will cross USD 16,793.2 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 5,986.1 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the global surgical robots market.

The key market players for global surgical robots market are listed below:

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray Inc.

MAZOR Robots

Restoration Robots, Inc

Medtech Global

Hansen Medical

Verb Surgical Inc

TransEnterix

Stryker Corporation

Auris Surgical Robots

MedRobots Corporation

Virtual Incision Corporation

Think Surgical, Inc

Preceyes B.V

Medtronic

The market is further segmented into:

Product Type

Brand

Application

On the basis of Product type global surgical robots market is segmented into:

Instruments

Robotic Systems

Accessories

Services

In 2018, instruments is estimated to rule with 58.8% shares and will cross USD 10,518.2 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 14.8%.

On the basis of brands global surgical robots market is segmented into:

DA Vinci Surgical System

Cyberknife

Renaissance

Artas

Rosa

Others

In 2018, DA Vinci Surgical System segment is estimated to rule with 79.8% shares and will cross USD 4,085.3 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 14.4%

On the basis of application global surgical robots market is segmented into:

General Surgery

Urological

Gynaecological

Gastrointestinal

Radical Prostatectomy

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Radiotheraypy

Others

In 2018, General Surgery segment is estimated to rule with 29.8% shares and will cross USD 6,226.4 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 17.4%

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions:

What will the market size be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

What will be the growth rate in 2025?

Which strategies are used by top players in the Global Surgical Robots Market?

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surgical robots for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

