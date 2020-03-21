Surgical Procedures Volumes Market: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery Becoming a Trend Influencing Growth of Market

Rising geriatric population across the world has been identified as a major factor fueling the growth of the surgical procedures market. This is primarily due to elderly people are highly susceptible to various chronic disorders. Moreover, growth in the global population over 65 years of age would highly affect market growth. According to the U.S. Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population; this percentage is expected to reach 20% by 2030.

According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Countries aging at a rapid pace are the U.S., Japan, and Germany. Other factors driving the surgical procedures volume globally include increasing incidence of chronic disorders and rise in the number of trauma injury cases. The surgical procedures volume market has been segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurosurgery, ophthalmic, gynecology, and other procedures such as urology and dental.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1289

The cardiovascular procedures segment has been further categorized into cardiac rhythm management devices implantations, interventional cardiology procedures, and heart transplantation. The interventional cardiology procedures sub-segment held the largest share of the cardiovascular procedures segment due to rising usage of cardiac catheterization in structural heart disease and is becoming complex due to increase in incidence of therapeutic catheterization.

According to the American Heart Association, over 5 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with heart valve disease each year, thereby making coronary angiography the leading segment in the interventional cardiology procedures market. The neurosurgery procedures segment has been sub-segmented into craniotomy, aneurysm coil embolization, CSF drainage, and CSF shunts.

CSF drainage was the largest sub-segment of the neurosurgery segment, while the craniotomy sub-segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to recent developments in intraoperative imaging technologies. Orthopedic procedures have been categorized into three segments: joint replacement surgery, ligament/tendon repair surgery, and spine surgery. Joint replacement was the largest sub-segment of the orthopedic procedures segment. The sub-segment is further segmented into knee replacement, hip replacement, and shoulder replacement surgery.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1289

Knee replacement surgery dominated the joint replacement surgery segment as it is considered the most effective intervention for severe osteoarthritis, reducing pain and disability, and restoring patients to near normal function. The ophthalmic procedures segment has been categorized into three sub-segments: cataract surgery, refractive surgery, and glaucoma surgery. The cataract surgery sub-segment held the largest share of the global ophthalmic procedures market and in expected to expand at the highest CAGR due to technological advances and better efficacy of the procedures. Gynecology procedures have been categorized into three segments: hysterectomy surgery, uterine artery embolization, and cesarean section surgery.

The continued growth of the global gynecology procedures market is attributed to changing lifestyle, increase in per capita income in the emerging markets, and rising prevalence of gynecological diseases such as menorrhagia, uterine fibroids, and cervical cancers globally. The other procedures segment includes urology procedures and dental procedures. The dental procedures sub-segment is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to technical advancements leading to higher productivity and efficacy.

Asia Pacific dominated the global surgical procedures market in 2014, accounting for a share of over 30% primarily due to large patient base, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, traumatic injuries, neurological disorders, and introduction of advanced surgical technologies. Increase in the geriatric population also plays a major role in the growth of the surgical procedures market. Population over 65 years of age in Asia is likely to increase dramatically by 314%, from 207 million in 2000 to 857 million in 2050.

This will increase the number of surgery procedures in the region. North America was the fastest growing market for surgical procedures in terms of volume during the forecast period from 2014 to 2023, due to growing innovation and adoption of new surgical technologies, high growth of minimally invasive surgeries, and C-section surgeries. Moreover, efficient reimbursement facilities, large health care infrastructure, rise in the health care expenditure, and high number of hospital beds per capita are anticipated to accelerate the medical infrastructure development in the U.S. making it the dominating segment in North America.

Europe was the second largest market for surgical procedures in terms of volume in 2014, accounting for a share of 31.1% of the global market. Primary factors driving growth in the region include increase in the geriatric population and rise in the incidence of fall injuries, traffic-related injuries, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic cases. According to the European Commission database, the average number of surgical procedures for cardiac disorders has increased by around 20% from 2005 to 2010. Germany held the largest share of the surgical procedures market in Europe in 2014 due to the better reimbursement mechanism.

Brazil accounted for the largest share of the surgery procedures market in Latin America. Growth of the market is attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and increase in health care expenditure. Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market in Latin America due to low cost of medical treatments and high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com