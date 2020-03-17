Surgical Procedures Volume Market – The regional analysis covered 2017-2025

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market: Overview

Surgical procedures volume takes into account various kinds of procedures such as dental, urology, gynecology, ophthalmic, neurosurgery, orthopedic, and cardiovascular, which could be further classified into different categories. The future of surgical procedures lies in the advancement of technology on the part of minimally-invasive procedures and inclusion of robotics in surgical treatments. Presently used for gynecological procedures and gall bladder removal, single-incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS) is a highly advanced minimally-invasive surgery.

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market: Key Trends

The international surgical procedures volume market is projected to witness a significant growth rate on the back of key factors such as increasing obese population, growing sedentary lifestyle causing elevating occurrences of chronic diseases, and soaring geriatric population. The number of trauma occurrences has skyrocketed lately on account of the upsurge in road accidents worldwide. In the U.S., approximately 1.7 mn people suffer from a traumatic brain injury every year, as per the statistics of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Owing to its lackadaisical traffic security and overcrowded, poorly maintained roads, India sits at the top of the list of the highest number of road accidents.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1718

Each year, heart valve disease affects more than 5.0 mn people in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association (AHA). As a result, coronary angiography is expected to take the lead in the interventional cardiology procedures market. Other factors deemed responsible for the rise of interventional cardiology procedures include the towering incidences of structural heart disease and the resulting increasing usage of cardiac catheterization. The inflated growth of cardiovascular procedures could also be accredited to cardiac rhythm management device implantations including cardiac pacemaker procedures.

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market: Market Potential

In a 2017 published statistical study presented in the journal Annals of Surgery, an attempt was made to determine the association between the total thyroidectomies per surgeon per year and risk of complications suffered by patients. However, even after a thorough research, the authors are still unclear about the definition of high-volume surgeon. Nevertheless, this study has played an important part in identifying a surgeon volume threshold which is vital for surgical education, quality improvement, and reimbursement and referral criteria.

According to the study, the odds of complications reduced as surgeons performed more number of surgical procedures. After reviewing the hospital discharge data of 16,954 total thyroidectomy patients, the lowest percentage of complications was recorded with a surgeon performing 21 to 25 cases annually.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1718

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market: Regional Outlook

North America is prophesied to register a faster growth with the increase in C-section surgeries, minimally-invasive procedures, and elevating adoption and innovation of novel surgical technologies. The U.S. medical infrastructure, a decisive segment of North America, is predicted to accelerate its development while riding on an impressive hospital beds per capita statistic, surge in health care expenditure, and enormous health care infrastructure, and competitive reimbursement facilities.

Holding a king’s share in the world surgical procedures volume market, Asia Pacific is envisaged to raise its banner with the spiraling number of cases related to neurological disorders, traumatic injuries, and cardiovascular diseases. The need for performing surgical procedures is anticipated to grow drastically in Asia Pacific as the population aging 65 years and above is foreseen to reach 857 mn by 2050.

Europe is foretold to be a larger surgical procedures volume market as the number of orthopedic cases, cardiovascular diseases, traffic-related injuries, and fall injuries sees a tall rise. Growth opportunities could also birth in Brazil which roofs a high incidence of chronic diseases.

Global Surgical Procedures Volume Market: Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of minimally-invasive surgical devices are prognosticated to rake in a higher revenue growth as patients look for procedures that entail shorter recovery time and hospital stay, lower number of post-surgery complications, and minimal incision. In this regard, MEMS-built pacemakers and da Vinci Xi Surgical System have gained a lot of popularity in the recent past.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/surgical-procedures-volume-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050