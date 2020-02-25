Surgical Pliers Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018-2028

Surgical pliers are hand tools designed to hold objects firmly for bending and compressing materials or to manipulate small or unwieldy objects. Surgical pliers consist of a pair of metal levers joined at a fulcrum, creating short jaws and longer handles, which magnifies the force of the hand’s grip.

Surgical Pliers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increase in the number of medical procedures such as surgeries, owing to the growing prevalence of risk factors such as diseases, trauma and others is a prime driver for the market. Growth in healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of hospitals, development of point of care treatment and others are also expected to drive the market demand to a large extent.

Advancements in technology and design such as the introduction of inert materials (e.g. plastics) and ergonomic design, among others are expected to drive the market demand for advanced products. Advancements in materials have paved the way for heat and microbial resistant instruments, which can be sterilized by a variety of means. Development of new surgical techniques have generated demand for miniaturized instruments to reduce surgical footprint. Advancements in design have led to the development of innovative designs such as free rotating pliers.

On the hand, the market is also pegged to witness some challenges, including pricing pressure owing to large market fragmentation, the high volume – low value nature of the market which results in price being the most significant value proposition and others. Thus bulky nature and the lower value of the product increases transport cost and thus, disfavors international trade and competition.

Surgical pliers Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view and a better understanding of the future market equity, the surgical pliers report is segmented on the basis of application, modality, design, material, utility, end user and region.

On the basis of application, the global surgical pliers market can be segmented as,

Clamping and Occluding

Dissecting and Cutting

Exposing and Retracting

Holding and Grasping

Others

On the basis of modality, the global surgical pliers market can be segmented as,

General

Dental

ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat)

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Neurosurgical

Orthopedic

Others

On the basis of design, the global surgical pliers market can be segmented as,

Straight

Curved

Angled

Others

On the basis of material, the global surgical pliers market can be segmented as,

Metal

Plastic

Others

On the basis of utility, the global surgical pliers market can be segmented as,

Disposable

Reusable

On the basis of end user, the global surgical pliers market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Surgical Pliers Market: Overview

The global market for surgical pliers is extremely fragmented with numerous players dotting the scene. The market is captive with organizations and public health systems, which necessitates close collaborations with these players. The high volume low value nature of the market makes price the most decisive value proposition, which reduces profit margin and discourages product innovation and development.

Surgical pliers Market: Regional-Wise Outlook

The global surgical pliers market can be classified into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market excluding Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical pliers market, owing to the large healthcare sector, large manufacturing base, and the basic nature of the market, i.e. a high volume – low value market. China and India are expected to account for the lion’s share of the market.

The North America market is expected to register sluggish growth, owing to saturation and the emergence of China as a low cost manufacturing base. The Europe market is led by Germany, France and the U.K. and is expected to be the third largest market for surgical pliers.

The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be skewed in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The poor healthcare expenditure in Africa is expected to be a deterrent of the market growth in the region.

Surgical Pliers Market: Market Particpants

Some of the major players in the global surgical pliers market include Black Smith Surgical, Novo Surgical Inc., gSource, LLC, Eurotek Surgical Co., Millennium Surgical Corp, Fine Science Tools, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Vital Surgical Technologies, Inc., Key Surgical, Karl Schumacher, DTR Medical Ltd, Trewavis Surgical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Kalelker Surgicals, Kapp Surgical Instrument Inc., and others.