Surgical Navigation Systems Market comprehensive overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

Surgical Navigation System can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Using the surgical navigation system, the surgeon uses special instruments, which are tracked by the navigation system. The position of a tracked instrument in relation to the patient’s anatomy is shown on images of the patient, as the surgeon moves the instrument. The surgeon thus uses the system to ‘navigate’ the location of an instrument. The feedback the system provides of the instrument location is particularly useful in situations where the surgeon cannot actually see the tip of the instrument, such as in minimally invasive surgeries.

The global average price of Surgical Navigation Systems is in the decreasing trend, from 210 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 198 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Surgical Navigation Systems is widely used in Orthopedic Surgerys, Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery Surgery, ENT Surgery and other. The most proportion of Surgical Navigation Systems is used in Orthopedic Surgerys, and the proportion in 2017 is about 40%.

North America is the largest supply place, with a production market share nearly 52.8% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest supply place with the production market share of 34.3%, and the market share of Asia-Pacific is about 8.4%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Surgical Navigation Systems market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 780 million by 2024, from US$ 600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Surgical Navigation Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Surgical Navigation Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Surgical Navigation Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Neurosurgery Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

ENT Surgery

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Medtronic

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Brainlab

B. Braun

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon

XION

Collin Medical

Anke

Fudan Digital Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Surgical Navigation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Surgical Navigation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surgical Navigation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surgical Navigation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Surgical Navigation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

