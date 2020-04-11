Surgical Navigation System Market – Evolving Technology, Application, Geography and Forecast Report 2023

According to P&S Intelligence, surgical navigation system market is forecasted to attain revenues of $1046.8 million value by 2023. The growth in the market will be led by the rising prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and ENT disorders, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising aging population, technological advancements, and increasing regulatory approval for navigation systems, that can be used in various surgeries.
The surgical navigation system market has been categorized into optical, electromagnetic and hybrid navigation systems, based on technology, where optical navigation systems are expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, at CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The demand for optical navigation systems is expected to grow continuously, since the surgeons can perform interventions with greater safety and precision, and this method also minimizes radiation exposure to the patient as well as the staff in operation room.
Surgical navigation systems are used for several applications such as neuro navigation, orthopedic navigation, ENT navigation, dental navigation, and cardiac navigation system. Globally, neuro navigation systems occupied the largest share in the market in 2016 and is also expected to grow at a faster pace attaining CAGR of 7.7% by 2023. The neuro navigation system provides real-time intraoperative guidance during brain and/or spinal surgery, leading to its growing market demand.
Some of the other key players operating in the surgical navigation system market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fiagon GmbH, Orthalign, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Scopis GmbH, Medtronic plc, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
GLOBAL SURGICAL NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Optical navigation
- Fluoroscopy based navigation
- CT based navigation
- Electromagnetic navigation
- Hybrid navigation
Market Segmentation by Application
- Neuro navigation
- Cranial
- Spinal
- Orthopedic navigation
- ENT navigation
- Dental navigation
- Cardiac navigation
Market Segmentation by End User
- Hospitals
- Physician practices and ambulatory settings
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America surgical navigation system market
- By technology
- By application
- By end user
- By country – The U.S. and Canada
- Europe surgical navigation system market
- By technology
- By application
- By end user
- By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain and Rest of the Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) surgical navigation system market
- By technology
- By application
- By end user
- By country – Japan, China, India and Rest of the APAC
- Latin America (LATAM) surgical navigation system market
- By technology
- By application
- By end user
- By country – Brazil, Mexico and Rest of the LATAM
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) surgical navigation system market
- By technology
- By application
- By end user
