Surgical Navigation System Market – Evolving Technology, Application, Geography and Forecast Report 2023

According to P&S Intelligence, surgical navigation system market is forecasted to attain revenues of $1046.8 million value by 2023. The growth in the market will be led by the rising prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and ENT disorders, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising aging population, technological advancements, and increasing regulatory approval for navigation systems, that can be used in various surgeries.

Download free report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-navigation-system-market/report-sample

The surgical navigation system market has been categorized into optical, electromagnetic and hybrid navigation systems, based on technology, where optical navigation systems are expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, at CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The demand for optical navigation systems is expected to grow continuously, since the surgeons can perform interventions with greater safety and precision, and this method also minimizes radiation exposure to the patient as well as the staff in operation room.

Surgical navigation systems are used for several applications such as neuro navigation, orthopedic navigation, ENT navigation, dental navigation, and cardiac navigation system. Globally, neuro navigation systems occupied the largest share in the market in 2016 and is also expected to grow at a faster pace attaining CAGR of 7.7% by 2023. The neuro navigation system provides real-time intraoperative guidance during brain and/or spinal surgery, leading to its growing market demand.

Some of the other key players operating in the surgical navigation system market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fiagon GmbH, Orthalign, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Scopis GmbH, Medtronic plc, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GLOBAL SURGICAL NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Technology

Optical navigation Fluoroscopy based navigation CT based navigation

Electromagnetic navigation

Hybrid navigation

Market Segmentation by Application

Neuro navigation Cranial Spinal

Orthopedic navigation

ENT navigation

Dental navigation

Cardiac navigation

Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Physician practices and ambulatory settings

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – The U.S. and Canada

Europe surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – Japan, China, India and Rest of the APAC

Latin America (LATAM) surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user By country – Brazil, Mexico and Rest of the LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) surgical navigation system market By technology By application By end user



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook