Surgical Mesh Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

Surgical mesh is a loosely woven sheet which is used as either a permanent or temporary support for organs and other tissues during surgery. Surgical mesh is created from both inorganic and biological materials and is used in a variety of surgeries. Though hernia repair surgery is the most common application, it can also be used for reconstructive work, such as in pelvic organ prolapse.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surgical Mesh in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

Globally, the Surgical Mesh industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Surgical Mesh is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Boston Scientific, Medtronic, C.R. Bard, are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Surgical Mesh and related services. At the same time, United States is remarkable in the global Surgical Mesh industry because of their market share and technology status of Surgical Mesh.

The consumption volume of Surgical Mesh is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Surgical Mesh industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Surgical Mesh is still promising.

According to this study, over the next five years the Surgical Mesh market will register a 0.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2090 million by 2024, from US$ 2020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Surgical Mesh business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Surgical Mesh market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Surgical Mesh value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Non-absorbable Surgical Mesh

Absorbable Surgical Mesh

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hernia Repair

Traumatic or Surgical Wounds

Other Fascial Surgery

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

W.L. Gore & Associates

Boston Scientific Corporation Company

Molnlycke Healthcare

Ethicon Inc Company

C.R. Bard, Inc

Atrium

Tepha Company

Medtronic Plc Company

LifeCell Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Surgical Mesh consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Surgical Mesh market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surgical Mesh manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surgical Mesh with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Surgical Mesh submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

