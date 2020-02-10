Surgical Lasers Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

“The Latest Research Report Surgical Lasers Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The term laser is an acronym for the “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation,” and a laser is a light beam emitted from a device through a method of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic waves. Surgical lasers use a beam to treat blood vessels that are bleeding or to remove diseased tissues. Laser beams are focused on the cell to heat them until they burst to treat tissues or shrink tumors. There are a number of different kinds of laser beams. Each one of them has a different color and use. The color of the light beam is related to the color of the tissue that is being treated and type of surgery that is being performed. Lasers can be used in almost every surgical procedure. In fact, general surgeons use various laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to cut, vaporize, and remove tissue.

Surgical Lasers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global surgical lasers market is driven by technological advancements of surgical lasers, increasing prevalence of targeted diseases, prevalence of chronic diseases, and high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. In addition, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also one of the major factor responsible for the growth of surgical lasers market. High procedural costs and limited medical reimbursements are factors restraining the growth of surgical lasers market. Safety concerns associated with the use of surgical lasers is also one of the key challenging factors.

Surgical Lasers Market: Segmentation

The global surgical lasers markethas been segmented on the basis of the laser type, procedure type, application, end user and region.

On the basis of laser type global surgical lasers market is segmented into:

Carbon dioxide (CO2) laser

Argon laser

Diode Lasers

Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser

Other Lasers

On the basis of procedure type global surgical lasers market is segmented into:

Open surgery

Percutaneous surgery

Laparoscopic surgery

On the basis of application global surgical lasers market is segmented into:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Oncology

Dentistry

Urology

Other Applications

On the basis of end user global surgical lasers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Surgical Lasers Market: Overview

Global surgical lasers market is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as technological advancements and increasing demand for less invasive surgeries. The carbon dioxide (CO2) based lasers are anticipated to be fastest growing segment in the surgical lasers market owing to the availability of advanced CO2 surgical lasers. The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to lead the surgical lasers market. The growth of this segment can be owning to the growing awareness among patient, procedural benefits of this surgery and demand for minimally invasive procedures. The urology segment is projected to be fastest growing. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as renal cancer, kidney stones and prostate enlargement.

Surgical Lasers Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, surgical lasers market is segmented into seven regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the most attractive surgical lasers market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, use of innovative surgical methods by the healthcare professionals, significant medical reimbursement policies and the large number of cosmetic laser equipment manufacturers are the major driving factors for the growth of surgical lasers market in this region. Followed by which is Europe. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing surgical lasers market. Factors such as the presence of a large patient population for target diseases, increasing geriatric population and rising awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of surgical lasers are driving the growth of surgical lasers market.

Surgical Lasers Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global surgical lasers market are Lumenis, Cynosure, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Spectranetics Corporation, Biolitec AG, and BISON MEDICAL Co. Ltd.

