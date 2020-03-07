Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Evaluation Analysis 2019 – Aesculap, Censis Technologies, Synergy Health, Xerafy

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Surgical instrument tracking systems have been available for use in healthcare for a long time. Today, surgical instrument tracking systems have become a necessity. The past four to five years has seen significant evolution in tracking systems as new technology and smartphones and tablets have been incorporated into the healthcare arena.

There are a number of benefits of surgical instrument tracking systems. Earlier, it was only used to manage the instrument count sheet and for some basic traceability of instruments. However, with the advent of technology, the use of tracking systems has become more comprehensive. Introduction of 2D barcodes has helped sterile processing staff members to more accurately identify instruments and also help in establishing a robust history of each instrument’s use. The information helps the staff to determine whether the instrument needs to be repaired. Radio frequency identification (RFID) helps to identify and track the device in the medical facility. Use of RFID tags and surgical tracking management solutions in healthcare organizations can automatically track critical equipment and ensure that the correct and appropriate tools are available for each surgical procedure.

Very often, staff members are unable to find the required equipment, leading to wastage of time. Moreover, if the staff member is unable to find an instrument after surgery, the patient must remain under anesthesia till the time the instrument is located. This leads to loss of time in the operating room (OR) and also wastes staff time. A number of times, hospital supplies, devices, or equipment are misplaced or even lost due to inefficient supply chain management which in turn leads to OR working at decreased efficiency due to uneven equipment flow. Hospitals are using surgical instrument tracking systems to overcome such challenges.

The usage of surgical instrument tracking systems among hospitals has led to improved patient safety, and fast and accurate instrument identification, leading to optimized process. Therefore, the vital driver for the growth of the surgical instrument tracking systems market is the comprehensive benefits that the system provides as well as the need among clinics and research centers to improve the workflow. The market presents various opportunities for players to bring innovation in software and hardware components of the system.

One of the other prominent factors propelling the growth of the surgical instrument tracking systems market is the establishment of unique device identification (UDI) system by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a result of the UDI, most of the devices include unique device identifier in human and machine readable form. The device labeler has to submit certain level of information about each device to the Global Unique Device Identification Database (GUDID), which is FDA’s database. Public can easily access, search, and download the required information from the database.

The surgical instrument tracking systems market can be segmented on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. The market can also be segmented on the basis of technology. The technology segment can be further sub-categorized into barcode technology and RFID technology. By application, the market can be bifurcated into hospitals, clinics and research centers. The market can be further segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the surgical instrument tracking systems market include Keir Surgical, Key Surgical, Aesculap, Inc., Censis Technologies, Inc. Synergy Health ltd., Xerafy, TGX Medical Systems, STERIS plc, Microsystems, McKesson Corporation, Haldor Advanced Technologies, GS1 UK, Mobile Aspects, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Applied Logic, Inc.

