Surge Protection Devices Market Growth Prospects 2022 and Projected to Reach US$ 2.68 Billion

The Surge Protection Devices Market is expected to grow from an estimated US$ 2.06 Billion in 2017 to US$ 2.68 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.47%, from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 146 Pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular Companies in the Surge Protection Devices Market include are

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)

“The Plug-in segment is expected to have the largest market share by 2022”

With regard to the type segment, the plug-in SPD segment is expected to constitute the largest market by 2022. Plug-in surge protection devices primarily consist of DIN rail type mounting as well as other form factor SPDs without extension cords. These surge protection devices are designed to be installed at the service entrances of facilities, typically on the main switchboards, or close to sensitive equipment in facilities without lightning protection systems. Plug-in SPDs are suitable for installation at the origin of the network, in intermediate panels, and by the terminal equipment, protecting from indirect lightning strikes. They may require external over current protection or the same may be included within the SPD.

“Asia-Pacific: The fastest growing market for surge protection devices”

The Surge Protection Devices Market is projected to grow faster in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region is moving towards clean energy on a large scale in order to meet its growing energy needs in an efficient way. India, China, and Singapore are some of the potential growing markets in the power and utilities sector. Also, Asia-Pacific offered the biggest potential gains for foreign direct investment, and attracted 45% of all capital investment, globally, in 2015. Increased investments in modernizing infrastructure and urbanizing populations, especially in developing economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific surge protection device market.

“The Surge arresters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%,from 2017 to 2022”

The Surge Arresters Market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into station class, intermediate class, and distribution class, and on the basis of voltage into low and medium voltage, high voltage, and extra high voltage surge arresters. The market has also been segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 27%, Tier 3- 13%

By Designation: C-Level- 35%, DirectorLevel- 25%, Others- 40%

By Region: Americas- 40%, Europe- 19%, Asia-Pacific- 17%, Middle East—15% and Africa—9%

Report Highlights:

To analyze competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, expansions, new product developments, and mergers & acquisitions in the surge protection devices market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To define, describe, and forecast the global surge protection devices market by type, end-user, discharge current, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the surge protection devices market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the surge protection devices market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

Target Audience for Surge Protection Devices Market: Surge protection device manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers, Consulting companies in the energy and power sector, Government and research organizations, Investors and shareholders, Environmental research institutes, Process industries and power and energy associations, Surge protectors components manufacturers, Manufacturing industry, Energy efficiency consultants

