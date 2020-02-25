Surge Arresters Market – Asia Pacific to Report Fastest Growth Rate in Industrial Applications

The escalating demand for consumer electronics and appliances, triggered by the increasing disposable incomes and the frequent changes in the lifestyles of individuals across the world has fuelled the demand for surge arresters significantly. As these arresters are highly effective in adjusting and normalizing power consumption, they provide efficient protection to electronic appliances against the damages from sudden voltage surges, ensuring their and their surrounding’s safety.

Going forward, the demand for surge arresters is likely to be influenced by the rise in power generation in the coming years. The increasing concerns over the depleting energy resources are projected to boost the production of electricity from non-renewable resources, creating opportunities for the application of these arresters in the near future. Apart from this, the growing industrialization in emerging economies is also projected to stimulate the demand for these arresters over the next few years.

In 2014, the global surge arresters market was worth US$1.7 bn. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period from 2015 to 2021, it is estimated to reach US$2.4 bn by the end of 2021.

The global market for surge arresters spreads across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America has been leading the demand for surge arresters over the recent past. The presence of a large pool of surge arrester manufacturers has boosted the growth of this regional market significantly. In 2014, the region emerged as the key contributor to the overall market with a revenue of US$545.2 bn. North America, being an early adopter of this technology, is likely to remain the leading regional market until 2021.

Europe and Asia Pacific closely followed North America with a share of 27% and 23%, respectively, in 2014. Both the regions are also expected to register strong rise; however, it is Asia Pacific, which will report the fastest CAGR of 6.30% from 2015 to 2021 due to the growing industrialization in India and China.

Surge arresters are widely utilized in a number of commercial, industrial, and household applications. Among these, the industrial application segment emerged as the leading consumer of these arresters, owing to the rising industrialization across the world. In 2014, the segment accounted for a share of nearly 33% in the overall revenue generated in this market, amounting to a value of US$698.6 mn in 2014.