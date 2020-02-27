Surge Arrester Market Is Expected To Grow Over The CAGR Of More Than 5.5% During 2015 To 2023

The global surge arrester market is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR in the projected years. Globally, there is an increase in demand of power generation, expansion of smart grid network, increasing investment in transmission and distribution facilities, growing industrialization and development in power infrastructure.

The main drivers of the market are increased demand for electrical appliances, deployment of electrical equipment’s, boost in power generation, and replacement of existing infrastructure of power with new one. North America accounts the highest share in the global surge arrester market followed by China, which is the fastest growing market. Technological advancements in the sector is another reason for growth in this market.

The factor that restrains the global surge arrester market is growing competition from unorganized power sector and cost of installation of arrester, especially in developing nations. However, having an edge over rivals and improvements are expected to help players deal with the situation.

Segmental Analysis:

The global surge arrester market is segmented by type, application, voltage, class and region.

By type, the market is segmented into polymeric & porcelain.

By voltage, the industry is further classified has been low, medium & high.

Based on applications, the global surge arrester market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential.

By class, the market is further segmented has been distribution, intermediate & station.

By region, the Surge Arrester Market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and Africa

Competitive Dashboard:

The major key player in global surge arrester markets are Siemens (Germany), GE Oil & Gas (U.S.), Hubbell (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), CG Power (India), NGK Insulators (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Republic of Ireland), Legrand S.A (France), Emerson Electric (U.S.), HAKEL spol. S r. (Czech Republic), Vertiv. (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Lamco (India), leviton manufacturing (U.S.), Raycap Corporation SA (U.S.), etc.

