Surge Arrester Market – Demand is Witnessing New Highs Strikes Growth

Surge arresters are used to protect electronic appliances and machineries from damages caused due to sudden voltage surges. The surge arresters are attached on the conductors just before it enters the electrical equipments. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electronic appliances in households across the globe.

The market of surge arresters in primarily being driven due to the changing lifestyle of the working population, and the increasing disposable income, which is creating a need for automated electronic products to reduce their household works. This in return is creating a demand for protecting these devices from voltage fluctuations. This need is fueling the growth for surge arresters market. Furthermore, the growing awareness for need of renewable energy sources is also acting as a driver for the market.

Emerging nations such as India and China is witnessing the development of power plants which will be generating energy by using renewable sources of energy such as sun, water and wind. This factor is creating the need for surge arresters in order to protect the heavy machineries from damages caused due to voltage overflow and fluctuations.

In addition, the commercial sector is also witnessing the growth in electronic devices in order to reduce the manpower. However, the introduction of electronic devices is also increasing the maintenance costs due to electrical damages of the devices such as short circuit. This is in return spurring the growth of surge arresters in the commercial sector.

The global market for surge arresters spreads across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America has been leading the demand for surge arresters over the recent past. The presence of a large pool of surge arrester manufacturers has boosted the growth of this regional market significantly. In 2014, the region emerged as the key contributor to the overall market with a revenue of US$545.2 bn. North America, being an early adopter of this technology, is likely to remain the leading regional market until 2021.

Europe and Asia Pacific closely followed North America with a share of 27% and 23%, respectively, in 2014. Both the regions are also expected to register strong rise; however, it is Asia Pacific, which will report the fastest CAGR of 6.30% from 2015 to 2021 due to the growing industrialization in India and China.

Surge arresters are widely utilized in a number of commercial, industrial, and household applications. Among these, the industrial application segment emerged as the leading consumer of these arresters, owing to the rising industrialization across the world. In 2014, the segment accounted for a share of nearly 33% in the overall revenue generated in this market, amounting to a value of US$698.6 mn in 2014.