Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Market – Supply and demand chain Forecast to 2025

Global Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Market: Overview

Surface plasmon resonance is a label free detection technique used for analyzing the kinetics of interaction between biomolecules. Of late it has witnessed High traction on account of the benefits this technique offers including sensitivity and high specificity. The demand for surface plasmon resonance is extremely high from biotechnology sector, pharmaceutical sector, clinical research organizations, and the food and beverage industry. Across drug Discovery, biosensors for my and Material Science, surface plasmon resonance technology is used for determining the Affinity of a reaction, identifying The Binding specificity of two or more molecules, as well as for measuring the dissociation as well as Association rates. Therefore it is not surprising that the growth of the surface plasmon resonance market is witnessing a positive outlook in the years to come.

The application of surface plasmon resonance for the development of point of care devices has long been the focus of market players. Players are however, met with challenges such as difficulty in mass fabrication of durable metal nanostructure on the substrate and high cost.

Global Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Market: Drivers and Trends

One of the key trends that can be seen in the surface plasmon resonance Market is the growing adoption of microfluidics techniques for lowering the consumption of reagents. Another friend that is influencing the market is the introduction of advanced imaging software for the analysis of surface plasmon resonance. In the US, there are extensive Investments carried out consistently for the research and development of surface plasmon resonance system. This would also have the market to grow in the region.

One of the chief factors boosting the growth of this Market is the rising adoption of label-free detection techniques as opposed to label detection techniques. This is majorly due to the cost effectiveness of Label free detection techniques. The availability of versatile surface plasmon resonance systems is another Factor behind the growth of this market. On the other hand the emergence of alternative techniques for the detection of protein will act as a threat and hamper the growth of this Market. In addition to this High Cost of product will also deter surface plasmon resonance systems from being adopted on a large scale.

Global Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Market: Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, this report splits the surface plasmon resonance market into seven regions: the Middle Atlantic, The West, Southwest, New England, the South, and the Midwest. The report mentions which of these regions will witness maximum growth, and which will witness sluggish growth. The fastest growing regional segment is also revealed.

Global Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Market: Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare, Biosensing Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Reichert Technologies, and Horiba are some of the key players operating within the U.S surface plasmon resonance market. The business and financial overview of each of the companies along with information on the mergers and acquisitions have been given. The challenges faced by them as well as the strategies adopted by players are revealed in the report.

