Surface Mount Technology Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Fuji Machine, Hitachi, Mycronic, Nordson, Orbotech and more…

Surface-mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted or placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs).
SMT placement equipment holds the largest revenue for the surface mount technologies market.
This report focuses on the global Surface Mount Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surface Mount Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Fuji Machine Manufacturing
Hitachi High-Technologies
Mycronic
Nordson
Orbotech
Cyberoptics
Electro Scientific Industries
Juki
Viscom
ASM Assembly Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inspection Equipment
Placement Equipment
Soldering Equipment
Screen Printing Equipment
Cleaning Equipment
Rework and Repair Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunication
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Medical
Industrial
Energy & Power Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Surface Mount Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Surface Mount Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
