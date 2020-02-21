Surface Computing Market Share, Global Trends, Emerging-Technologies, Innovations in Software Industry, Growth-Rate and Forecast Research-Report 2019-2026

This Report Focuses on the Global “Surface Computing Market” Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunity, Key Market and Key Players. The Study Objectives are to present the Surface Computing Development in Regions

The Global Surface Computing Market is accounted for $12.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $145.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing use of surface computers for business purposes, growing applications in entertainment & hospitality sectors and rising demand from emerging economies are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of surface computing is hindering the market growth.

Surface computing means the table shape computer that applies specialized Graphical User Interface (GUI) in which the conventional GUI elements is restored with natural and everyday objects that are able to interact with the exterior of the display. It is a tabletop computer that enables multiple user interaction and provides multi touch facility at the same time.

Microsoft Corporation, 3M Co, Apple Inc, Planar Systems Inc., Eyefactive GmbH, Touchmagix Media Private Limited, Vertigo Systems GmbH, Nvision Solutions Inc, Sensytouch, Inc, Ideum Inc.,Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Acer Inc and Panasonic Corporation.

By End User, retail segment has a considerable growth in the market. Surface computing not only makes transactions faster and easier but also offers personalized computing environment to the business owners. Surface computing also facilitates businesses in their green initiatives, allowing them to cut back on paper, ink, and other office supply waste.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is due to rapid development of the entertainment and hospitality industries, which is anticipated to generate massive consumer support for advanced technology in the market.

Visions Covered:

Two Dimensional

Three Dimensional

Types Covered:

Flat Display

Curved Display

Components

Touches Covered:

Multi-user

Single-touch

Multi-touch

Other Types

End Users Covered:

Retail

Entertainment

Education

Automotive

Government

Financial Services

Hospitality

Healthcare

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

