Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market – Increasing The Implementation Of Supply Side Platforms

A Supply Side Platform (SSP) is a software platform that is used to sell advertisements in an automated manner. SSP is most frequently used by online publishers in order to help trading of video, display, and mobile advertisements. SSP permits the publishers to combine their inventory for several advertisement exchanges and networks at one go. This in result allows a large number of potential buyers to purchase advertisement space. Moreover, it becomes possible for the publishers to get the highest possible prices for their advertisements. A supply-side platform (SSP) is also called sell-side platform. SSP is also considered as a technology platform that assists Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) media owners and web publishers manage their advertising space inventory, fill it with ads, and receive income. SSP is mainly used to reduce the extra work and eliminate the time taken in the traditional way of managing work.

The probable buyers of SSP are reached through real-time auctions. Publishers can exploit the revenue received by buyers for their inventory; due to this, SSP is occasionally known as yield optimization platforms. This leads to growing adoption of SSP in the market. Marketers do not want to pay expensive human advertisement buyers to bargain with sales person over media valuing. Marketers usually prefer using technology to buy their advertisements more efficiently. This helps the market is escalating towards the growth trajectories SSPs are formed in part to help reduce the selling issues due to lowering the inventory costs and also to help publishers more efficiently manage and aggregate their relations with advertisement buyers and multiple networks. Automating and optimizing the selling of online space media is possible due to SSP besides the ability to manage things in real-time is also possible due to implementation SSP. Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) have become an important part of the wider field of affiliate marketing as it affects other variables which might be interesting for an online marketing industry player. Thus, the above factors are increasing the implementation of supply side platforms, which results in driving the supply side platform (SSP) market growth.

However, the difficulty for publishers is that this programmatic selling risks in increasing the worth of their inventory, which can be considered a restraint of the SSP market during the forecast period.

The global supply side platform (SSP) market can be segmented based on application, component, enterprise size, industry, and region. The application segment can be divided into online advertising, bidding, and targeting. The component segment of the supply side platform (SSP) market can be categorized into platform/software, and services. Based on enterprise size, the supply side platform (SSP) market can be classified into small, medium, and large enterprises. The industry segment of the supply side platform (SSP) market can be divided into IT, telecommunications, academia and education, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, baking and finance.

Region wise segmentation of the global supply side platform (SSP) market involves North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The supply side platform (SSP) market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate as maximum vendors operating in this supply side platform (SSP) market are based in this region. Moreover, the region is leading in adoption of advanced technologies. Digitalization is increasing in many developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies in Middle East & Africa as well as in South America is driving the supply side platform (SSP) market at a significant rate.

Major players operating in the global supply side platform (SSP) market include Google, Inc., InMobi Pte Ltd., Vungle, Chartboost, AdsKeeper advertising network, Avocarrot Ltd., adblade, Disqus, RevMob, APPLOVIN, Unity Technologies, ADDCOLONY, Inc., MoPub, AdMaven, Adcash, Propeller Ads, Zeropark, and Inneractive.