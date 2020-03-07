Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- IBM, SAP, Oracle, JDA Software, Infor, Manhattan Associates and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market



Supply chain management software (SCMS) is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes. … Inventory management. Goods receipt and Warehouse management. Supplier Management/Sourcing.

North America dominated the overall market in 2017, due to the presence of large transportation industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.

This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAP

Oracle

JDA Software Group

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software

The Descartes Systems Group

HighJump

Kinaxis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



