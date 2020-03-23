Supply Chain as a Service Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Supply Chain as a Service Software Market 2019

Description:

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.

In 2018, the global Supply Chain as a Service Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supply Chain as a Service Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain as a Service Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Ceva Logistics

Fedex Corporation

Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group)

Kuehne+Nagel

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

United Parcel Service

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supply Chain as a Service Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supply Chain as a Service Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain as a Service Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

