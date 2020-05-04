Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2024

Summary

Description

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.

According to this study, over the next five years the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Order Management

Warehouse Management

Logistics Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture

CEVA Logistics

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne+Nagel

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

United Parcel Service

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Solutions

2.2.2 Services

2.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Order Management

2.4.2 Warehouse Management

2.4.3 Logistics Management

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Three: Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) by Players

3.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Four: Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) by Regions

4.1 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

……

