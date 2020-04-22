Supply Chain Analytics Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 14.6% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 7.1 Billion

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market to grow from US$ 3.6 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 163 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 71 tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular Companies in the Supply Chain Analytics Market include are IBM (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Infor (US), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Voxware (US), TIBCO (US), Qlik (US), TARGIT (Denmark), AIMMS (Netherlands), Axway (US), Software AG (Germany), Savi Technology (US),Antuit (US), Relex Solutions (Finland), BRIDGEi2i (India), The AnylogicCompany (US), Logility (US), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data (US), Cloudera (US), and Rosslyn Analytics (England).

“Need to analyze demand patterns, develop effective production plans, and improve forecast accuracy to drive the adoption of demand analysis and forecasting software solutions”

Supply chain analytics software helps business organizations to collect, distill, and analyze the massive generated data. Due to burgeoning data across industries, the software helps companies interpret and translate the unstructured data into informational insights. Demand analysis and forecasting is one of the major software in the supply chain analytics market that helps companies forecast the future demands for a product through historical data analysis. Demand forecasting helps the company manage inventory levels during peaks and troughs, thereby ensuring the products are not over-stocked or under stocked.

“Cloud-based supply chain analytics software to gain traction owing to improved agility, scalability, and security”

The Supply Chain Analytics software can be deployed on-premises as well as on cloud, as per the business requirement. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Owing to an increasing number of applications being deployed over cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises supply chain software to cloud-based supply chain software across enterprises of all sizes. On-premises deployment allows organizations to control all the systems and data, but organizations also have to pay the cost for hardware, software, and other resources used for its maintenance.

“Supply chain analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The high growth of the supply chain market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the flexible economic conditions, industrialization and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and expanding digitalization in the region. Being the home region for technologically advanced countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, the growth prospect for advanced supply chain analytics solutions in this region looks sharp. Moreover, the growing traction of the manufacturing industry vertical across China and India and the rising eCommerce across the APAC region are expected to offer unprecedented opportunities to the supply chain analytics software vendors to sell their solutions in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

By Designation: C-Level–30%, Director Level–45%,and Others–25%

By Region: North America–42%, Europe–26%,APAC–20%, and RoW–12%

Competitive Landscape of Supply Chain Analytics Market:

1 Overview

2 Microquadrant Overview

2.1 Visionaries

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the Supply Chain Analytics Market

2.6 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the Supply Chain Analytics Market

3 Market Ranking

4 Start-Up Microquadrant Overview

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Responsive Companies

4.3 Dynamic Companies

4.4 Starting Blocks

4.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Start-Ups in the Supply Chain Analytics Market

4.6 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Start-Ups in the Supply Chain Analytics Market

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches and Enhancements

5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Reason to buy this report:

The Report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall supply chain analytics market and the sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

