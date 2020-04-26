Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market 2019-2025 Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report

This report focuses on the global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TGI

SAP

Epicor Software Corporation

Shortlist

Tipalti

Intelex Technologies

Lead Commerce

R3 Business Solutions

EBid eXchange

EC Sourcing Group

Snapfulfil

Fishbowl Inventory

Sage X3

QStar QLM Sourcing

Wireless Warehouse and Barcoding

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

SME

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

