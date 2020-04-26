Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market 2019-2025 Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report

This report focuses on the global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
TGI
SAP
Epicor Software Corporation
Shortlist
Tipalti
Intelex Technologies
Lead Commerce
R3 Business Solutions
EBid eXchange
EC Sourcing Group
Snapfulfil
Fishbowl Inventory
Sage X3
QStar QLM Sourcing
Wireless Warehouse and Barcoding
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
SME
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SME
1.5.3 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size
2.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
