Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market is slated to reach US$40.18 Bn in 2024: according to research firm MRRSE

Supervisory control and data acquisition system primarily collects data from running industrial processes and utilize them to recognize any anomaly in the production process. Global SCADA Market is primarily driven by increase in investments, for infrastructure development, in the emerging markets. The renewed interest in shale gas extraction has also driven the SCADA market forward. In the electrical power sector, SCADA systems are being deployed in countries like India and China for smart grid techniques to reduce power transmission and distribution losses. The existing supply and demand gap in the oil and gas sector has increased the need for efficient search and extraction of oil and gas.

In the emerging markets, process automation amongst industry verticals like water and wastewater management and chemicals have also been a big driving factor of this SCADA market. Considering all these positive impacts, demand for SCADA systems is set to rise during the forecast period to 2016 to 2024. Major objective for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is to acquire data from remote devices such as pumps, transmitters; valves etc. and provide overall remote control from a host software platform. It is a type of computer based industrial control system (ICS) used to monitor and control industrial processes. Above mentioned wide applications is expected to drive the growth of SCADA market in coming years.

Based on components, the market has been segmented into human machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controller (PLC), SCADA communication systems, remote terminal unit (RTU) among others. By Architecture, the market has been segmented into hardware, software and services.

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market, by end use industry, is segmented into electrical power, water & wastewater, oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunication, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The market for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) has been provided in (USD billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The key players in the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of different components and architecture of supervisory control and data acquisition systems and insight into the major end use area of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global market, along with the restraints and opportunities that has also been covered under the scope of this report. For each segment (such as components, architecture and end use industry), market dynamics analysis has been provided. All these factors help in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2016 – 2024 has been also been provided within this report. Furthermore, the report includes the porter’s five forces and value chain analysis.

Some of the leading players in the market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.), Emersion Electric Co.(The U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc.(The U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric (The U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France) and Afcon Holdings Group (Israel) among others.

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market has been segmented as follows:

By Components

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

SCADA Communication Systems

Others

By Architecture

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Electrical power

Oil & gas

Water & wastewater

Manufacturing

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



