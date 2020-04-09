Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market – Expected To Rise At A Remarkable CAGR With Decline in Production Cost

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market (Components – Human Machine Interface, Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, and SCADA Communication Systems; Architecture – Hardware, Software, and Services; End User – Electrical Power, Chemicals, Oil & Gas Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Transportation Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Water & Wastewater Management Industry, and Telecommunications Industry) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Supervisory control and data acquisition system primarily collects data from running industrial processes and utilize them to recognize any anomaly in the production process. Global SCADA market is primarily driven by increase in investments, for infrastructure development, in the emerging markets. The renewed interest in shale gas extraction has also driven the SCADA market forward. In the electrical power sector, SCADA systems are being deployed in countries like India and China for smart grid techniques to reduce power transmission and distribution losses. The existing supply and demand gap in the oil and gas sector has increased the need for efficient search and extraction of oil and gas.

In the emerging markets, process automation amongst industry verticals like water and wastewater management and chemicals have also been a big driving factor of this SCADA market. Considering all these positive impacts, demand for SCADA systems is set to rise during the forecast period to 2016 to 2024. Major objective for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is to acquire data from remote devices such as pumps, transmitters; valves etc. and provide overall remote control from a host software platform. It is a type of computer based industrial control system (ICS) used to monitor and control industrial processes. Above mentioned wide applications is expected to drive the growth of SCADA market in coming years.

Based on components, the market has been segmented into human machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controller (PLC), SCADA communication systems, remote terminal unit (RTU) among others. By Architecture, the market has been segmented into hardware, software and services.

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market, by end use industry, is segmented into electrical power, water & wastewater, oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunication, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The market for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) has been provided in (USD billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The electrical power, oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater, transportation, chemicals, food and beverages, telecommunication, and the pharmaceuticals industries are key end users of SCADA systems across the world.

The electrical power industry has been registering a higher demand for these systems than other end users and is likely to remain doing so over the forthcoming years, thanks to the increasing application of SCADA in total grid automation projects various developing countries, such as India and China, which have concentrated on improving their infrastructure in order to curb power distribution and transmission losses.

Apart from this, the ability of SCADA systems to restore power post outrage, re-route power from excess capacity areas to areas approaching overload, collect historical data for trend analysis, and decrease manual labor by relocating affected sections remotely, is also projected to keep the demand for these systems in the electrical power industry high in the years to come.