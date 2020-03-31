Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market by Technology, Products & Services Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

SCADA has witnessed significant adoption during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for SCADA in process automation, which aids in reducing operational cost. Furthermore, benefits offered by SCADA such as reduction in output defects, decline in production cost, and real-time detection of faults in machinery among others are fueling growth of SCADA market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market growth is attributed to rising adoption of cloud-based SCADA system, increasing infrastructural development in terms of smart cities & transportation, and high penetration of mobile SCADA systems. For instance, on January 2018, government of Canada unveiled 20 final cities for US$ 300 million smart city mission and is expected to invest US$ 0.25 million for each city in order to build efficient and effective city management solution and infrastructure. Thus, increasing infrastructure development is majorly fueling the market growth. In addition to this, growth of manufacturing hubs in countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others owing to their economic growth is fueling demand for automated system such as SCADA. For instance, according to statistics published by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian manufacturing industry’s gross value added (GVA) at basic price of US$ 347.18 billion in year 2017 up from US$ 323.27 billion in year 2016. Thus, increasing GVA of manufacturing industry is fueling the growth of SCADA market. Moreover, growing R&D wireless sensor network in SCADA and rising big data analytics is expected to increase efficiency of SCADA thereby, providing lucrative growth opportunity. However, high initial investment for setting up SCADA system and rising cyber threat is expected to hinder the market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market, By Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market, By Component:

Human Machine Interface

Communication System

Remote Terminal Unit

Others

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market, By Application:

Oil & Gas

Automotive & Transportation

Electric Power

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater

Others

Table of Contents

1. Research Objective and Assumption

o Research Objectives

o Assumptions

o Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

o Report Description

? Market Definition and Scope

o Executive Summary

? Market Snippet, By Offering

? Market Snippet, By Component

? Market Snippet, By Application

? Market Snippet, By Region

o Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

o Market Dynamics

? Drivers

? Restraints

? Market Opportunities

? Regulatory Scenario

? Industry Trend

? Merger and Acquisitions

? New system Launch/Approvals

? Value Chain Analysis

? Porters Analysis

? PEST Analysis

Continued…

