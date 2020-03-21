Superfoods Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis & Forecast

Superfood is a marketing term for food with supposed health benefits as a result of some part of its nutritional analysis or its overall nutrient density.

Super fruit occupies the largest market share in the world due to numerous types. Every kind of super fruits is special, and more and more people like these special flavors of super fruits because of their unique benefits.

Among these superfoods, Ancient Grains has a 36% market share. Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Containing Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 70% of the total in 2017 in global. But the Gluten Free Ancient Grain will be more and more popular in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Superfoods market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 218900 million by 2024, from US$ 161100 million in 2019.

Leading Superfoods Market Players

Ardent Mills

ADM

Boulder Brands

SCHÄR AG/SPA

GT’s Kombucha

POM Wonderful

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills

Aiya

Bunge

Kraft Heinz

Jia Neng Da

Meiguolai

Saide

Zhongxin

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Superfruits

Superseeds and Supergrains

Edible Seaweed

Matcha Powder

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Beverage

Others

Global Superfoods Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Superfoods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Superfoods market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Superfoods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Superfoods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Superfoods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

