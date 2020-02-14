Supercomputer Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Supercomputer Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A Supercomputer is defined as a system that is designed to solve problems or issues that require an extraordinary number of computations across fields such as engineering, science, and business. It is a computing device that is designed for speed rather than for cost-efficiency. The TOP500 List is the benchmark that is attributed to the best and the most high-performing systems in the world and commonly defines market dynamics. A study carried out by industry experts indicate that a number of companies already using supercomputers and unwilling to give up the use of the systems was between the range of 95%-100%.

Business houses, including automakers, chemical manufacturers, drug companies, aircraft manufacturers, oil companies, and energy producers, are increasingly looking to purchase such systems, thus increasing the scope of the global supercomputer market.

Supercomputing centers are increasingly using the cloud to manage workloads. At present, parallel applications that do not require very specific architecture are being run using the cloud. However, more sophisticated applications will likely be run on the cloud as time progresses. In keeping with this development, Cray struck a partnership with Microsoft. The partnership allows Cray access to Microsoft’s Azure customer base, with the potential to provide better growth for the company. As of 2017, Cray is offering dedicated Cray XC and CS-Storm supercomputers inside the Azure platform, as a part of the partnership, allowing customers to run their HPC and AI applications alongside their other cloud workloads.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cray

Dell

HPE

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Linux

Unix

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Industries

Research Institutions

Government Entities

Others

