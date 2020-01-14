Supercharger for Automotive Market – Automotive Industries due to its Numerous Benefits Drives Growth

Supercharger for automotive is an air compressor that offers technique to control emissions while enhancing performance. The supercharger enables complete combustion for a cleaner running engine with better mileage, by increasing the flow of oxygen into an engine, and therefore, eliminating partially-burnt fuel. Superchargers are also known as forced induction system, which increases the density or pressure supplied to the internal combustion engine of the vehicle. A few modern vehicles incorporated with superchargers include BMW i8, Volvo XC90, Tesla Motor’s model-S, Chevrolet Camaro, Audi A6, Jaguar F-pace, Cadillac CTS-V, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and Chevrolet S-10.

Rapid development and progression of technologically advanced systems and components such as supercharger for vehicles, which is usually common in modern cars, is a key factor that is anticipated to drive the supercharger for automotive market during the forecast period.

The supercharger is expected to be considered as a standard equipment in the automotive vehicle industry market during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the automobile industry. It uses advance technology to supply enough pressurized air to the engine’s intake charge, which leads to enhanced engine performance, which in turn is estimated to drive the supercharger for automotive market during the forecast period.

This technology is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for modernization of automotive industries due to its numerous benefits such as durability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation in a variety of vehicles. Presence of substitutes such as turbocharger, which is similar to the supercharger and results in higher fuel-efficiency and power generation, is projected to be a major restraint of the supercharger for automotive market during forecast period.

The supercharger for automotive market can be segmented based on product type, vehicle type, power source, fuel type, and region. Based on product type, the supercharger for automotive market can be segregated into traditional supercharger and electric supercharger.

Traditional superchargers are not viable on engines smaller than 2.5 L. This can be anticipated by electric supercharger that are small and compact and has a comparatively low cost.

Based on vehicle type, the supercharger for automotive market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment accounts for a prominent share of the market. The passenger vehicles segment is further sub-classified into sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sports utility vehicles.