Supercapacitor Market – Growing Number of Application to Bode Well for Growth

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Supercapacitors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global supercapacitors market is expected to reach US$ 5.979.67 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

According to the report, the global supercapacitors market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as environment regulations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Additionally, longer life cycle as compared to batteries and decreasing price of supercapacitors is projected to boost the global supercapacitors market during the forecast period 2018-2026. Asia Pacific will be at the forefront of growth, with the market in the region growing at above 17% through 2026.

The global supercapacitor market is segmented on the basis of application, product, type, and geography. By application, the supercapacitor market has been bifurcated into automotive and transportation, industrial, energy, consumer electronics, and others. The others segment includes application of supercapacitors in aerospace, military, and sensor technologies.

On the basis of product, the supercapacitor market is segmented into double layer supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor, and hybrid capacitor. Based on type, the market can be classified into supercapacitor module, supercapacitor weldable cells, and board mounted supercapacitor. Geographically, the supercapacitor market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Product

Double layer supercapacitor

Pseudocapacitor

Hybrid Capacitor

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Type

Supercapacitor Module

Supercapacitor Weldable Cell

Board Mounted Supercapacitor

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Geography