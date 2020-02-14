Super League In-Depth Analysis: Credit Suisse Private Banking 2019

Credit Suisse is a global bank headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland. It provides private banking and wealth management, corporate banking, investment banking, and retail banking services to individuals, corporations, and institutions in around 50 countries. It offers private banking services through three regional divisions that collectively employ 3,020 relationship managers as of December 31, 2017.

This profile is a comprehensive analysis of Credit Suisse’s wealth management and private banking operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on AUM. Customer targeting and service proposition are also covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.

– Credit Suisse is regionalizing its wealth management units for faster growth and efficient client delivery.

– The bank returned to profit post-restructuring in 2017. It recorded $1,839m pre-tax profit in 2017 compared to a loss of $2,324.8m in 2016.

– In 2017, Credit Suisse’s assets under management (AUM) growth was driven by new inflows (over 25% higher than in 2016), with UHNW clients accounting for more than 75% of the total compared to 50% in 2015.

– Credit Suisse has been investing in digital applications to enhance self-service capabilities, improve the productivity of client-facing employees, and automate front-to-back processes.

