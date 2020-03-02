Super Junction MOSFET Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

In the electronics and semiconductor industry, super junction MOSFETS are particularly gaining popularity, finding vast applications in high voltage switching converters. Super junction MOSFET devices were designed with a purpose to overcome the limitations of MOSFET devices, such as gate-oxide leakage, lower output resistance, among other things. Super junction MOSFETs offer fast switching, an improvement over planar MOSFETS, but concerns regarding voltage spikes, EMI and noise still persist. In the near future, super junction MOSFETs are expected to witness developments in order to meet the increasing demands across different applications.

Super Junction MOSFET Market: Drivers and Restraints

Super junction MOSFETs are available in varied costs and specifications, which makes them a preferable choice for customers with different range of budgets. Moreover, enterprises shifting to green IT and efficient ways is a major factor driving the growth for super junction MOSFETs market. Super junction MOSFETs, used for fast switching applications, also offer reduced heat dissipation reduction, low conduction losses, and better heat sinking capabilities. However, high cost associated with manufacturing and high skilled labor required for designing super junction MOSFETs are factors restraining the growth of super junction MOSFET market. The increasing demand for super junction MOSFETs in different applications, is in turn propelling the increase in design complexity, a challenge faced by many design engineers.

Super Junction MOSFET Market: Segmentation

Super junction MOSFET market can be segmented on the basis of type of super junction MOSFET, fabrication technology, applications and region. The different types of super junction MOSFETs are high voltage super junction MOSFETs and low voltage super junction MOSFETs. On the basis of fabrication technology, super junction MOSFETs can be segmented into multiple epitaxy technology, deep trench technology and others. Super junction MOSFETs can be used in different applications, such as power electronics, industrial, lighting, automobiles and others. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Super Junction MOSFET Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is dominating the super junction MOSFET market, followed by the Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Markets in these regions are dominating the global super junction MOSFET market owing to the presence of established players in these regions and government initiatives to promote efficient methods. However, Super junction MOSFET market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness a steady growth than compared to other regions.

Super Junction MOSFET Market: Competition Landscape

The key players involved in super junction MOSFET market are Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. Fuji Electric Co., Semiconductors N.V., Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Limited. Majority of the players in this market are focused on product innovation, partnerships and acquisitions.