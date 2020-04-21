Global Sunscreen Cream Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sunscreen Cream market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Sunscreen Cream market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10460 million by 2024, from US$ 8070.6 million in 2019.

Sunscreen, which refers to be added that can block or absorb UV sunscreen to prevent skin tanned reach, sunburn cosmetics.

Sunscreen Creams are products that are in the form of cream among others which are used to protect against harmful rays of the sun (UV rays) thus avoiding sunburn. The Sunscreen Creams market is generally segmented into three broad product types: Chemical Sunscreens, Physical Sunscreens and Others. Chemical Sunscreens occupied the most market share, with 84.20% sales share in 2018, it is expected to keep leading the market in future period.

Sunscreen Creams are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.

This study considers the Sunscreen Cream value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Chemical Sunscreens

Physical Sunscreens

Others

Segmentation by application:

General People

Children and Pregnant Women

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Shiseido

Kao Group

Sun Bear Sunscreen

Bayer AG

Edgewell Personal Care

Beiersdorf AG

The Mentholatum Company

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Avon Products, Inc

L’OREAL PARIS

Inoherb

Jahwa

Pechoin

Johnson & Johnson

CHANDO

AmorePacific Corporation

LG Household & Health Care

Unilever

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sunscreen Cream market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sunscreen Cream market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sunscreen Cream players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sunscreen Cream with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sunscreen Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sunscreen Cream Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sunscreen Cream Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Sunscreen Cream Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Sunscreen Cream by Players

3.1 Global Sunscreen Cream Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sunscreen Cream Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sunscreen Cream Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Sunscreen Cream Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Sunscreen Cream by Regions

4.1 Sunscreen Cream Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Sunscreen Cream Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Sunscreen Cream Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Sunscreen Cream Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sunscreen Cream Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Sunscreen Cream Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Sunscreen Cream Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Sunscreen Cream Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

