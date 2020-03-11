Sulfuric Acid Market Future Trends Analysis, Revenue and Share, Global Market by Region Forecast to 2022

Sulfuric Acid Market Overview:

Sulfuric Acid is a strong mineral acid. It is Soluble in water at all concentrations. Sulfuric acid has many applications and is top a product of the chemical industry. World production in 2011 was 168 Million tonnes, with an approximate value of USD 10 Billion. Principal uses include ore processing, fertilizer manufacturing, oil refining, wastewater processing, and chemical synthesis.

Sulfuric Acid Market Key Players:

Sulfuric Acid Key Players in Market Includes: Agrium, Akzo Nobel, Bayer, Bp, Chevron, Cytec Industries, Dupont, Evonik Industries, Honeywell, Solvay and among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Sulfuric Acid Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Sulfuric Acid Market Regional Analysis:

APAC will be the ruling market for global Sulfuric Acid, accounting for USD Bn and is expected to grow over $ Bn by 2022 followed by North-America and Europe. With rise in development of emerging economies can cause countries like China, India, and Brazil to contribute more amount of share in this market.

North America, Europe and Row are the growing market for Global Sulfuric Acid Market and are expected to grow at CAGR of % respectively from 2018 to 2022.

Sulfuric Acid Market Competitive Landscape:

Global Sulfuric Acid market is highly concentrated as well fairly competitive in nature. The key industry participants operating in this market are Agrium, Akzo Nobel, Bayer, BP, Chevron, Cytec Industries, Dupont, Evonik Industries, Honeywell and Solvay. The major companies in this market are seen adopting collective market strategies to such as mergers, acquisition and joint-ventures in order to consolidate their product portfolio and to strengthen their market presence.

Several production capacity expansion has also witnessed across the various developed markets to strengthen market penetration into emerging markets and exploit untapped markets. The overall effect of market competition observed in global sulphuric acid market is observed as high and is expected to get even higher due consistent increase in the production activities.

