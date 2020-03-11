Sugars and Sweeteners Market 2017: Global Industry Top Key Players DuPont, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Celanese, FrieslandCampina and Dairy Crest

Latest global market research on the Global Sugars and Sweeteners Market is accounted for $116.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $162.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2026.

According to ResearchForMarkets, the Sugars and Sweeteners market increasing number of people with diabetes, obesity and growing health awareness are the key factors fueling the market growth. On the flipside, growing issues regarding clean label solutions, and the complex regulatory structure in Europe and United States are hampering the market growth. The sugars including sweeteners, experienced growth during the last ten years due to advancement in production, which has made the market alter and modern.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL SUGARS AND SWEETENERS MARKET ARE

Dupont, Mitushi Biopharma, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Beneo Gmbh, Biofeed, British Sugar Plc., Celanese Corporation, Clasado Biosciences, Cosucra-groupe Warcoing S.A., Dairy Crest, Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, Frieslandcampina, Grain Processing Corporation, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Hyet Sweet, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Lallemand Inc., Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Purecircle, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Sensus B.V., Tate & Lyle, Tereos, The Ingredient House (TIH), Wilmar Bioethanol, Xylitol Canada Inc., Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. And Zukán Sl.

Sugar is naturally found in many foods, including milk, grains, fruit, and vegetables. Certain tissues in the body, such as the brain and red blood cells, exclusively use sugar for energy. Furthermore, these carbohydrate-rich foods provide a variety of other nutrients, such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is important to consume them in moderation.

On the basis of types, Sugar Syrups are part of the simple carbohydrate family, with the same calorific value as all other sugars (sucrose or white sugar, lactose, etc.). Therer high demand from emerging economies owing to growing urbanization is leading the market from front.

Sugar syrup is made by breaking down the starch through hydrolysis which releases some of the glucose units. These are found in several applications in confectionary, beverages and several other foods. Whereas, Sweeteners are prolific found in everything from candy to crackers to soups and salad dressings.

The report includes market shares of Sugars and Sweeteners market for global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

TYPES COVERED:

Sugar Syrups

Natural Sweetener

Artificial Sweetener

Whole Cane Sugar

White Sugar

Trehalose

Organic Sugar

Glucose

Fructose

Coconut Palm Sugar

Brown Sugar

Polyols

Fibers

APPLICATIONS COVERED:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Nutraceuticals

Beverage

Food

