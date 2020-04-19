Sugar Confectionery Market – All Things You Need To Know Before Investment

The global sugar confectionery market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the offline stores segment dominated the global sugar confectionery industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

A significant increase in population, changing eating habits, and rising disposable income drive the market growth. Other factors influencing the global sugar confectionery industry include growing inclination towards gifting of confectionery products, and investments by market players in promotional activities, advertising campaigns, and social media marketing. Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, further fuels the market growth.

Factors such as increase in per capita income, changes in consumer behavior, and rising trend of e-commerce are expected to accelerate the growth of sugar confectionery industry in the coming years. However, increasing health awareness, rising cases of obesity related diseases, and shift in trend towards consumption of low calorie food are expected to restrict the growth of the sugar confectionery industry. Increasing demand from developing nations, rising demand for organic and premium chocolate products, and growing trend of gifting confectionery products are factors expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing population in the region coupled with rising disposable income drives the market growth in the region. The increasing demand of Sugar Confectionery in the region is expected to be driven by growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The development in retail market, stable economic growth, and growing trend of using sugar confectionery as gifts supports the market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the sugar confectionery market analysis report include Nestle SA, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Meller, Lindt & Sprungli, Hershey Food Corp, Ferrero Group, Mars Incorporated, Kraft Foods Co., WM Wrigley JR Company, and Haribo GmbH & Co. KG among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the global sugar confectionery industry. With change in lifestyles, companies are innovating and introducing new products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

