Sufentanil – API Insight, 2018

Sufentanil, sold under the brand names of Dsuvia and Sufenta, is basically a synthetic opioid analgesic drug, which is used for the medication of acute pain relief. It helps to offer properties of sedation and this makes it a good analgesic component of anesthetic regimen during a surgical process.

It has greater potency than morphine and Fentanyl, often used in surgery and post-operative pain management for patients that are heavily opioid dependent or tolerant because of long term opiate use for chronic pain or illicit opiate use. In the present market, Sufentanil has proven to be the strongest opioid painkiller available.

In 2018, the Food and Drug Association had approved Dsuvia, a sublingual tablet form of the drug, that was developed in a collaboration between AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the United States Department of Defense for use in battlefield settings where intravenous treatments may not be available. Some of the side-effects include heart rhythm irregularity, blood pressure changes and nausea/vomiting.

This report provides details of the drug and the API manufacturers across the 7 major markets which includes U.S, EU5, and Japan. It includes the overview, mechanism, regulatory milestones, strategic developments, the historical and forecasted sales. The pipeline analysis of the drug by phase which would include the product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology and others.

