Success Case Study: Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha-Creating a One-of-a-Kind Beverage that Combines Green Tea with FOSHU Certification

Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU) is a green tea beverage formulated with a special functional ingredient – quercetin glycoside. The drink received the Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) certification from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the claim that it breaks down body fat.

Launched in 2013, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU) became the fastest-growing functional beverage in the Japanese market thanks to a combination of Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU)-certified benefits and an appealing taste profile. The product was well received by consumers, achieving sales of more than one billion 500ml bottles by 2016.

Ask for Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376396

Scope

– Suntory’s fat-burning functional drink struck a chord among consumers who are weight-conscious. The company’s advertisements were designed to clearly communicate to consumers how the beverage breaks down fat.

– Besides fat-burning, quercetin glycoside has a number of health benefits that can be leveraged for rolling out new functional beverages.

– The FOSHU approval played a substantial role in driving product acceptance and cementing consumer trust in the brand.

– Marketed as a drink that can be consumed at any time of the day, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU) was sold in a RTD format, which addressed the growing need of consumers for convenience.

– Besides roping in celebrity actors for advertisements, Suntory launched a social media campaign encouraging active lifestyles among consumers, which contributed substantially to the brand’s success.

Reasons to buy

– Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376396

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.