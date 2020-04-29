Success Case Study: Suntory Craft Boss-Craft-style ready-to-drink coffee resonates with Japans Millennials

“Success Case Study: Suntory Craft Boss”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of Craft Boss bottled ready-to-drink coffee. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.

Craft Boss is a new range of RTD coffee under the Suntory Boss brand. The Craft Boss range is sold in PET bottles rather than metal cans to offer new consumption occasions to appeal to Millennial consumers. The marketing strategy of Craft Boss resonates well with its audience and the range has been a significant success in its first year.

– Craft Boss is a new range under the Suntory Boss brand and one of the first craft-style coffees launched by a major manufacturer in Japan.

– The brand and marketing strategy of Craft Boss resonates well with its target consumers – Japanese Millennials – due to factors like using a bottle as the package format, and being designed for gradual consumption.

– Identifying what the target consumers are pleased to see in soft drinks, such as promoting individualism or having a convenient packaging format, is crucial in the development of a successful product in the sector.

