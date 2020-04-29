Success Case Study: One Leaf Skincare – Appealing to Chinese consumer preferences with a natural skincare range

“Success Case Study: One Leaf Skincare”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of One Leaf in China. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.

Within a few years of its launch, One Leaf’s face masks became one of the best selling personal care products in China. Its “natural” message was highly appealing to Chinese consumers who seek both healthy and trustworthy products.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376376

Scope

– Targeted advertisements can boost consumer interest.

– Consumer concerns about chemicals can be addressed with “natural” ingredients.

– A brand that addresses local concerns will stand out from the crowd.

Reasons to buy

– Increase chances of success by learning from brands/products that have performed well.

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376376

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Take-out

5. Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.