Success Case Study: Lucozade Sport FitWater – Enhancing functional drink appeal outside sport participation

With functional drinks continuing to gain momentum among health- and wellness-focused consumers, opportunities have emerged to marry that functionality with the simplicity and naturalness of water, while targeting a wider range of occasions such as sports nutrition and hydration.

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376384

In 2017, leading British sports drink brand Lucozade expanded its range beyond its typical products into bottled water for the first time. FitWater contain four key electrolytes: magnesium, calcium, sodium, and chloride. It quickly rose to second place in the functional water category in the UK.

Scope

– FitWater has successfully appealed to a wider range of consumers who may have a “fitness-inspired lifestyle” or more active interest in wellness. It has taken sports nutrition concepts into everyday behaviors. The product offers functionality for exercise but also daily hydration and wellness needs.

– When combined with claims such as “zero sugar,” “zero calorie,” and “free-from” (e.g. “gluten-free”), functional product appeal can be widened beyond sports participation and can embrace facets that are on-trend in a wider food and soft drink market sense.

Reasons to buy

– Increase chances of success by learning from brands/products that have performed well.

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376384

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]