Success Case Study: Gymshark-How A Differentiated Product and Social Media Marketing has Catapulted This Online Active-Wear Retailer to Success

“Success Case Study: Gymshark”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of the Gym Shark brand. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products, especially within an oversaturated marketplace.

Launched in the UK in 2011, Gymshark identified a gap in the market, and now creates fashionable fitness clothing that is sold worldwide via its online store. Gymshark exemplifies how brands can utilize social media to market their products, and even co-develop products with influencers to increase appeal.

– Two in five global consumers use social media sites/apps to discover new products/brands.

– Almost two thirds of global consumers agree that they are more likely to trust blogger/user reviews over brand claims.

– A direct-to-consumer online model has awarded the brand an exclusive image, and a deeper connection with consumers.

