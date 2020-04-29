Success Case Study: Carlsberg Export in the UK-Rebranding to Capture the Millennial Market

Core Carlsberg premium lager brand Export had experienced stagnation in the UK market, inspiring a strategic rethink. Carlsberg successfully restyled the product and shifted its demographic appeal, leading to a significant boost in sales and consumer favorability towards Export.

Premium lager has seen its position weakening, particularly among the critical Millennial cohort, in the face of consumers’ embrace of craft beer and less mainstream brands. This has prompted a need for soul-searching and research efforts among major brands to revise their understanding of key consumer groups and their preferences and motivations.

– Carlsberg took decisive action directed at increasing favorability among the critical Millennial cohort that has been a weakening market for lager.

– Stressing Danish identity and image, with a move to music events marketing rather than football, boosted the brand’s prestige among a younger consumer demographic.

– Consumer taste perceptions and assessment of what qualifies as premium can be influenced significantly by brand and presentation, regardless of the actual quality of the consumption experience. Brands can be reinvigorated with visual and marketing changes that convey premium more effectively – and in a style more in line with current concepts of premium.

