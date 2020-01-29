Subscription Video on Demand Market Trends and Opportunities in Africa and Middle East

“SVOD Market Trends and Opportunities in Africa & Middle East”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData offers a thorough study of the OTT (Over-the-Top) SVOD video market in the AME region. The report analyzes different OTT video service providers operating in the region on various parameters such as content offerings, pricing, key trends, challenges and opportunities.

When compared to other global regions, Africa & the Middle East (AME) is significantly different in terms of demographic compositions, income levels and telecom infrastructure development. SVOD is still in its infancy in AME and is expected to grow relatively fast due to improving mobile and fixed broadband, increasing smartphone adoption and bundled mobile/SVOD telco offers. The dominant market players in AME varies when comparing Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) to Middle East and North Africa (MENA). SSA primarily consists of Showmax, iRokotv, Netflix and Amazon. MENA’s main players include Starzplay, icflix, Shahid, Netflix and Amazon.

The report consists of the following sections –

– Africa & the Middle East in a global context: This section provides a general analysis of the demographics, internet users, broadband lines, mobile broadband accounts and the pay-TV market in AME in comparison to other global regions.

– The video market in Africa & the Middle East: This section examines more specifically the region’s pay-TV video market and SVOD video market trends in AME.

– Country profiles: two country profiles are presented, illustrating the state of the SVOD market, current trends and market dynamics of the leading OTT service providers in the countries.

– Key findings and recommendations: It consists of a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators, OTT players and regulators.

Scope

– The OTT SVOD market in AME is diverse with strong regional players such as iRokotv, icflix, and Showmax, which also face competition from fairly new international players such as Netflix and Amazon.

– AME is expected to produce high SVOD growth despite several key challenges of relatively low fixed and mobile broadband penetration compared to other regions. Core growth drivers affecting SVOD adoption in AME are large portfolios of both local and foreign content, combined with unique original content that will attract consumers.

– To overcome billing challenges and increase SVOD adoption, some telcos in AME have opted to partner with telcos to distribute SVOD content through telco packages. This is especially helpful in SSA where there is relatively low bank account and credit card penetration.

