Subscriber Data Management Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies And Key Players

Subscriber data management or SDM is the most difficult functions in telecommunication networks. The rising number of network technologies, arrival of 5G and advanced cloud architectures are fueling the demand of subscriber data management software.The SDM solution is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. It offers telecom operators with a consolidated view of data from diverse data bank. It also helps integrating unlike systems or applications by providing access to transactions, protocol translation, data transformation and data schema manipulation. This data and protocol association ability offers operators to produce a unified interface for all applications to access information from all data banks.

In addition, increasing number of mobile devices and mobile users has further fueling the market of SDM and is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. Rising use of mobile devices is also increasing the need of mobile operator to synchronize this subscriber information with ease, which is fueling the growth of subscriber data management market. Moreover, rising need to reduce the operational expenditure (Opex) is further booming the market of SDM during the forecast period.

However, the complexity in design of subscriber data management solution is acting as a restraint of this market. Many manufacturers are focusing on this matter and they are trying to make it user friendly, therefore the impact of this restraint is medium and is expected to be low during the forecast period.

By geography the global subscriber data management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America subscriber data management held the largest market share in 2016, and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) subscriber data management market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VoLTE and cloud-based monetization solutions is the major driving factors in North America and is expected to provide a significant growth of subscriber data management (SDM) market during the forecast period.

Additionally, in Europe and Asia-Pacific, organizations are redesigning and modernizing their business process to improve their efficiencies. Therefore the organizations have installed SDM as a modern telecommunication network system. This factor is booming the market of SDM in Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expecting the fastest growth due to the rising economics such as China and India. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in mobile BPMmarket followed by Latin America in recent years.

The key players participating in the subscriber data management market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (California, U.S.),Ericsson (Kista, Stockholm), Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Amdocs Inc. (Missouri, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Computaris International Ltd. (Essex, U.K.), Procera Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), Openwave Mobility, Inc. (California, U.S.), ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.) and Redknee Solutions, Inc. (Ontario, Canada) among others.